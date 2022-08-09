Following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan, tensions between China, Taiwan, and the U.S. have intensified. Our experts will explore Taiwan’s central role in the semiconductor industry and its economic and strategic importance to the world. Could this standoff threaten the technology sector and deliver another blow to the global economy? If computer chips made in Taiwan were no longer exported, what would be the impact on Western and Chinese companies and consumers? What role do Taiwanese semiconductors play in U.S. national security? Is Taiwan inevitably going to be governed by the People’s Republic of China, or can it remain autonomous indefinitely? How can this issue be navigated to minimize the economic and human fallout?

Join fellow UW alumni and friends online for a livestream and Q & A with a panel of experts who will discuss global tensions over Taiwan. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Speakers

Mike Splinter ’72, MS’74 is a board member at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) and Gogoro, a Taiwanese electric scooter company. He is also chairman of the U.S.-Taiwan Business Council, chairman of Nasdaq, and general partner at WISC Partners. He is the former chairman and CEO of Applied Materials, a global supplier of semiconductor equipment. An engineer and technologist, Splinter is a 40-year veteran of the semiconductor industry. Prior to Applied Materials, he was a 20 year executive at Intel Corporation. He is a former member of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association board.

Jon Pevehouse, PhD, is the Vilas Distinguished Professor of Political Science: International Relations at UW–Madison. His research interests lie in international relations, international political economy, American foreign policy, international organizations, and political methodology. His work examines the relationship between domestic and international politics. He is the coauthor, with Joshua Goldstein, of International Relations, the leading textbook on international politics. From 2012 to 2017, he was the editor of International Organization, the leading journal in the field of international relations.

Alan Yeung ’84, PhD, is a professor of practice at UW–Madison. An alumnus of the College of Engineering, Yeung recently joined his alma mater to help the UW further develop best practices in entrepreneurship. Part of his efforts is to help bring UW–Madison’s world-class research to market more quickly and successfully. Yeung is formerly Foxconn’s U.S. director of strategic initiatives, president of FEWI Development Corporation, and a top executive in North America. Experienced with emerging tech startups as well as multibillion-dollar international ventures, Yeung has served as a senior executive throughout Silicon Valley and the Asian Pacific markets including Taiwan and Mainland China.

A recording and recap of the livestream will be available on uwalumni.com after the event.

Speakers and schedule are subject to change.

This event is hosted by the Wisconsin Alumni Association®.