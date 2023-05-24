College of Engineering Teletown Hall

Dean Ian Robertson from UW–Madison’s College of Engineering will be calling you!

As a Badger, Wisconsin resident, and College of Engineering graduate, it’s important for you to know about some important state budget issues affecting UW–Madison. That’s why Dean Ian Robertson will call you to discuss important developments regarding the proposed College of Engineering building project, currently being considered in the 2023–25 state budget. Join fellow alumni across the state for this unique opportunity to hear directly from campus leadership, ask questions, and provide feedback.

No need to worry about your video background or finding a registration link; this hour-long conversation will be audio only. Just answer your phone at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, and you’ll be connected.