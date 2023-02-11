WAA: Twin Cities Chapter Women’s Hockey Game

Your Twin Cities Badger Alumni Chapter wants you to cheer on the Badgers this winter! We are offering tickets on a first-come-first-served basis for the February 11, 2023 game. The game will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis. The seating for the tickets will be general admission and are $8. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the local chapter. Come to the game wearing your Badger red!