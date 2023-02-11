Your Twin Cities Badger Alumni Chapter wants you to cheer on the Badgers this winter! We are offering tickets on a first-come-first-served basis for the February 11, 2023 game. The game will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis. The seating for the tickets will be general admission and are $8. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the local chapter. Come to the game wearing your Badger red!
WAA: Twin Cities Chapter Women’s Hockey Game
February 11, 2023
WHEN
February 11, 2023
7:30-9:30 p.m.
WHERE
Ridder ArenaView Map and Venue Details
1815 4th St SE
Minneapolis, MN
1815 4th St SE
Minneapolis, MN
COST
$8
HOST(S)
WAA: Twin Cities Chapter
February 11, 2023
WHEN
February 11, 2023
7:30-9:30 p.m.
WHERE
Ridder ArenaView Map and Venue Details
1815 4th St SE
Minneapolis, MN
1815 4th St SE
Minneapolis, MN
COST
$8
HOST(S)
WAA: Twin Cities Chapter
Related Events
Brentwood Country Club
Los Angeles, CA