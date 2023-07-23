WAA: Twin Cities Chapter Minnesota United Game

Join Twin Cities Badgers at Allianz Field for some major league soccer! The WAA: Twin Cities Chapter has tickets for sale on a first-come, first-served basis for the Puebla vs. Minnesota Untied soccer on July 23 at 8 p.m. Our seats are in section 109. Part of the cost of each ticket will go to support the local chapter.

Register by June 21.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.