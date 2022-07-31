WAA: Twin Cities Chapter Student Send-off Celebration

The class of 2026 is about to head to campus — and it’s time to welcome them to the Badger family! Join local UW alumni as we celebrate the next generation of Badgers and help them feel ready for their first day of college. This is a great chance for incoming freshmen to have fun while connecting with current UW students, alumni, and fellow new students from their hometown.

Register by July 29.

On behalf of the Wisconsin Alumni Association and our almost 400,000 alumni, we welcome incoming freshmen to the Badger family. Incoming students and their parents are invited to meet other new UW students, learn about beloved Badger traditions, and get ready for the UW at our local Badger Student Send-off Celebration.

What to expect:

A picnic-style dinner with water/soda provided.

An opportunity for incoming students to meet other local students heading off to Madison in the fall.

An occasion for new students to meet recent graduates and ask them questions.

A chance for parents to meet alumni and ask questions.

Bonus activity: Learn songs that you’ll need to know (“Varsity,” “On Wisconsin,” and more).

This event is sponsored by the Wisconsin Alumni Association: Twin Cities Chapter, one of more than 100 alumni chapters around the world dedicated to connecting Badgers with each other and the UW.

Additional Information

The WAA: Twin Cities Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.