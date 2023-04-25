WAA: Twin Cities Chapter Renovation 911 Watch Party

Renovation 911, a new HGTV program premieres this spring, featuring two Twin-Cities based Badger sisters! Lindsey Uselding BBA ’02 and Kirsten Meehan BA ’04 will help property owners restore their homes and businesses destroyed by fire and storms. The show features the sisters crisscrossing the Twin Cities, helping distressed homeowners through the emotional process of restoration and recovery.



We are lucky enough to get to watch an episode of the show with both Lindsey and Kirsten who are ready to spill some fun behind-the-scenes details. Join us at Luce Line (another Badger-owned business!) for some pizza and beer and a wonderful evening of home renovation! Included in your ticket price is pizza and soda – beer can be purchased on your own.



Read more about Renovation 911 in a recent edition of Update Magazine.

