WAA: Twin Cities Chapter Mid-Career Alumni Committee Meeting

Join us to plan events focused on the mid-career alumni in the Twin Cities — happy hours, boat cruises, little badger playdates, and more. All are welcome. No experience required, just some Badger pride and a willingness to help!

**Please note that the chapter is still conducting virtual meetings using Zoom. Please email Kacey to RSVP and receive the Zoom link to join our meeting.

September 28, 2023
WHEN
September 28, 2023
8-9 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Online Event
HOST(S)
WAA: Twin Cities Chapter
