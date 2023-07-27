Join us to plan events focused on the mid-career alumni in the Twin Cities — happy hours, boat cruises, little badger playdates, and more. All are welcome. No experience required, just some Badger pride and a willingness to help!
**Please note that the chapter is still conducting virtual meetings using Zoom. Please email Kacey to RSVP and receive the Zoom link to join our meeting.
WAA: Twin Cities Chapter Mid-Career Alumni Committee Meeting
July 27, 2023
WHEN
July 27, 2023
8-9 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Online Event
HOST(S)
WAA: Twin Cities Chapter
