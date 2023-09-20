TC Badgers: Legacy Alumni Committee September Meeting

Join us to plan events focused on late-career alumni and beyond in the Twin Cities – dinners, volunteer events, lecture series, book clubs, and more. All are welcome — no experience required, just some Badger Pride and a willingness to help!



Please note that the Chapter is still conducting virtual meetings using Zoom. Please email Lauren (twincities@uwalumni.com) to RSVP and receive the Zoom link to join our meeting.