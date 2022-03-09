Skip Navigation

Twin Cities Brewery Blitz: Utepils

Each Wednesday evening in March, we will be hosting a social at different breweries throughout the Twin Cities. We have secured space at each location. Upon arrival, look for the event host wearing Badger Gear and grab a brew! No registration required.

The WAA: Twin Cities Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.

Wednesday, Mar. 9
WHEN
March 9, 2022
5:30-7:30 p.m.
WHERE
Utepils Brewing
View Event Details
COST
Free Entrance
Utepils Brewing
Additional Details
Outside in the beer garden.
