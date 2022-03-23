Skip Navigation

Twin Cities Brewery Blitz: Steel Toe

Each Wednesday evening in March, we will host a social at a brewery in the Twin Cities. We have secured space at each location. Upon arrival, look for the event host wearing Badger gear, and grab a brew! No registration is required.

The WAA: Twin Cities Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.

WHEN
March 23, 2022
5-6:30 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Steel Toe Brewing
4848 W 35th St
St Louis Park, MN
View Map and Event Details
COST
Free Entrance
HOST(S)
WAA: Twin Cities Chapter
Steel Toe Brewing
4848 W 35th St
St Louis Park, MN
Additional Details
In the taproom.
