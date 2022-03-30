Skip Navigation

Twin Cities Brewery Blitz: Luce Line

Each Wednesday evening in March, we will be hosting a social at different breweries throughout the Twin Cities. We have secured space at each location. Upon arrival, look for the event host wearing Badger Gear and grab a brew! No registration required.

The WAA: Twin Cities Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.

Wednesday, Mar. 30
WHEN
March 30, 2022
6-8 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Luce Line Brewing
COST
Free Entrance
HOST(S)
WAA: Twin Cities Chapter
Luce Line Brewing
