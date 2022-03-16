Twin Cities Brewery Blitz: Lake Monster

Each Wednesday evening in March, we will be hosting a social at different breweries throughout the Twin Cities. We have secured space at each location. Upon arrival, look for the event host wearing Badger Gear and grab a brew! No registration required.

The WAA: Twin Cities Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.