WAA: Twin Cities Chapter Brewers Game

Your Twin Cities Badger Alumni Chapter is here to serve you. Here’s how: we are offering 200 tickets on a first-come-first-served basis for the July 12th, 2022 Twins – Brewers baseball game! The seating for the tickets will be all together in the upper deck of the Twins Grandstand on the 200 level of right center field.

Order your ticket(s) through June 9th for $25 each. Tickets will be mailed 2 weeks prior to the game. Part of each ticket price goes to our scholarship fund for UW-Madison freshmen from the Twin Cities area. Come to the game wearing your Badger red!

Registration coming soon.