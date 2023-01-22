WAA: Twin Cities Chapter Go Big Read Book Club

The Twin Cities Badgers invite you to participate in the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s common book program, Go Big Read. Initiated by Chancellor Carolyn “Biddy” Martin, the program will engage members of the campus community and beyond in a shared, academically focused reading experience. Students, faculty, staff, and community members are invited to participate by reading the book and taking part in a group discussions.

Participants will be in charge of securing their own copy of the book via purchase or library.

2022-2023 Book: How the Word Is Passed — A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America by Clint Smith

Synopsis: A deeply researched and transporting exploration of the legacy of slavery and its imprint on centuries of American history, How the Word Is Passed illustrates how some of our country’s most essential stories are hidden in plain view — whether in places we might drive by on our way to work, holidays such as Juneteenth, or entire neighborhoods like downtown Manhattan, where the brutal history of the trade in enslaved men, women, and children has been deeply imprinted. Informed by scholarship and brought to life by the story of people living today, Smith’s debut work of nonfiction is a landmark of reflection and insight that offers a new understanding of the hopeful role that memory and history can play in making sense of our country and how it has come to be.

