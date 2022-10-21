Skip Navigation

Charlie Berens Comedy Show

We have a block of tickets to Charlie Berens’s *SOLD OUT* show at the Ames Center in Burnsville. Come join us for a fun night out with fellow Badgers in the South Metro.

Charlie Berens ’09 is a comedian, a New York Times best-selling author, an Emmy-winning journalist, a musician, the creator of the Manitowoc Minute, and a UW–Madison alumnus. The Wisconsin native has been featured on Comedy Central, Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS, Variety, MTV News and more. He creates weekly content for various social platforms and has amassed more than 5 million followers.

The registration cost of $55 will benefit the WAA: Twin Cities Chapter and fundraising efforts for the Twin Cities Alumni Scholarship Fund. There are limited seats available, so purchase now!

October 21, 2022
WHEN
7-9 p.m.
WHERE
Ames Center
12600 Nicollet Avenue
Burnsville, MN
View Map and Event Details
COST

$55

