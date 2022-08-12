Wisconsin Alumni Association Twin Cities Chapter Bags Tournament

Calling all Badgers! Gather your doubles team and Join us for a Cornhole Tournament at Lake Monster Brewing Company! Register quickly, space for 12 teams only!

Entry includes access into tournament play, one drink ticket per team member, and all the Badger pride you can handle. Spectators are welcome and encouraged! Winners will receive a prize.

All teams are guaranteed two games in this double elimination tournament. Boards will be placed at a regulation ACA 27’ from front end to front end. This event does not use ACA technology. A complete list of tournament rules will be provided to recipients two weeks prior to the tournament.

Contact Kacey at twincities@uwalumni.com with any questions!

Registration coming soon.