Wisconsin Alumni Association Twin Cities Chapter Bags Tournament

Calling all Badgers! Gather your doubles team and Join us for a Cornhole Tournament at Lake Monster Brewing Company! Register quickly, space for 12 teams only!

Entry includes access into tournament play, one drink ticket per team member, and all the Badger pride you can handle. Spectators are welcome and encouraged! Winners will receive a prize.

All teams are guaranteed two games in this double elimination tournament. Boards will be placed at a regulation ACA 27’ from front end to front end. This event does not use ACA technology. A complete list of tournament rules will be provided to recipients two weeks prior to the tournament.

Contact Kacey at twincities@uwalumni.com with any questions!

Registration coming soon.

August 12, 2022
WHEN
August 12, 2022
6-8 p.m.
WHERE
Lake Monster Brewing Company
550 Vandalia St #160
St Paul, MN
View Map and Event Details
HOST(S)
WAA: Twin Cities Chapter
Lake Monster Brewing Company
550 Vandalia St #160
St Paul, MN
