Badgers vs. Gophers – Men’s Hockey Tickets Available

Your Twin Cities Badger Alumni Chapter wants you to cheer on the Badgers this winter! We are offering tickets on a first-come-first-served basis for the December 10, 2022 game. The game will be held at 6 p.m. at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis. The seating for the tickets will be all together in Section 2L. Register to the event to order your ticket(s) for $55 each. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the chapter. Come to the game wearing your Badger red! For questions, email Carry at clancycarry@gmail.com.