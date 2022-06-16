Skip Navigation

WAA: Twin Cities Badgers Boast Cruise

The Twin Cities Badgers Boat Cruise is back! Enjoy Lake Minnetonka breezes and scenery this summer with fellow UW–Madison alumni, family, and friends. The jaunt on the lake includes a light dinner and a cash bar. Let the witty remarks and gratitude for our circumstances flow!

Who: UW–Madison Badger Alumni, family, and friends. No children.

Details: We will start boarding at 5:30 p.m. and will be cruising 3 hours from 6–9 p.m. We will cruise rain or shine — this is a 3-level boat and 2 of the levels are covered/protected from the wind/rain.

June 16, 2022
WHEN
June 16, 2022
5:30-9 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Excelsior Dock
1 Water Street
Excelsior
View Map and Event Details
HOST(S)
WAA: Twin Cities Chapter
