WAA: Twin Cities Chapter Cornhole Tournament

Calling all Badgers! Gather your doubles team and join us for a cornhole tournament at Lake Monster Brewing Company! Register quickly; there is space for 12 teams only!

Entry includes access into tournament play, one drink ticket per team member, and all the Badger pride you can handle. Spectators are welcome and encouraged! Winners will receive a prize.

All teams are guaranteed two games in this double-elimination tournament. Boards will be placed at the ACA regulation of 27 feet from front end to front end. This event does not use ACA technology. A complete list of tournament rules will be provided to registrants two weeks prior to the tournament.

The WAA: Twin Cities Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.