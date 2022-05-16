2022 Tanzania Safari

Experience face-to-face wildlife encounters in Tanzania’s most spectacular nature reserves on this thrilling safari adventure! Set out with your small group at sunrise on the vast savannah to scout for a multitude of magnificent animals. Expert driving guides and your safari director will offer fascinating details as you snap amazing photos and capture memories to cherish. You won’t spot Bucky here, but you will glimpse lions under the baobab trees of Tarangire National Park. Then, travel to the Ngorongoro Crater, a lush home to leopards, baboons, black rhinos, and more, to enjoy a memorable alfresco lunch. Visit the Oldupai Gorge and learn about landmark anthropological discoveries. In the world-famous Serengeti National Park, home to Africa’s “Big Five,” enjoy your best chance to witness the Great Migration firsthand. Meet the Maasai people and local artisans along the way. Delight in stays at two deluxe, tented safari camps, a lavish lodge, and a first-class hotel. This unforgettable journey also includes a flight from Serengeti to Arusha and a generous meal plan. See the world in a new way with other Badgers through this Tanzanian experience.

