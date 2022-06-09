2022 Switzerland, Germany, Austria, and the Passion Play

Discover the rich traditions, medieval heritage, and distinct cultures of the northern Alps in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Enjoy stays in Oberstaufen, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Salzburg, and Munich as you traverse the limitless countryside to quaint towns, pure lakes, and baroque cities set against lofty mountain peaks.

Although it’s tough to beat Madison’s Lake Mendota, cruise on Lake Constance to Lindau with its delightfully storybook setting. In Saint Gallen, you get the chance to witness a legendary monastic library. Visit historic Innsbruck, nestled in the lap of the Austrian Alps, and revel in a remarkable decennial performance of Oberammergau’s legendary Passion Play with a 2,500-resident cast. From the cultural heart of Munich to the celebrated landmarks of Salzburg, each day of this incredible journey offers unforgettable experiences that will fill your heart with joy and provide a cultural immersion like no other. This exceptional program features an extensive meal plan, including a fondue dinner and traditional beer garden lunch, plus wine with dinner. Enrich your life with these new experiences while uplifting your UW pride.