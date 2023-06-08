WAA: Mile High Chapter’s Celebrate 6/08 at Swanky’s

You spent your years at a UW student in the 608 area code. This 6/08 (June 8), celebrate one of our favorite area codes at Swanky’s! From 6:00-8:00 pm, show proof of your previous Wisconsin residency (i.e., ID, telephone number) and get a FREE Leinenkugel’s with a food/beverage purchase.

Come out and join your Badger crew for this special celebration!

The WAA: Mile High Chapter will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.