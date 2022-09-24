Join us at Gecko’s Grill and Pub (Hillview) to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Buckeyes!
Wisconsin vs. Ohio State – Sarasota Game Watch
September 24, 2022
WHEN
September 24, 2022
7:30-10 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Gecko’s Grill and PubView Map and Event Details
1900 Hillview St
Sarasota, FL
1900 Hillview St
Sarasota, FL
HOST(S)
WAA: Suncoast Chapter
September 24, 2022
WHEN
September 24, 2022
7:30-10 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Gecko’s Grill and PubView Map and Event Details
1900 Hillview St
Sarasota, FL
1900 Hillview St
Sarasota, FL
HOST(S)
WAA: Suncoast Chapter