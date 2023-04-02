WAA: Suncoast Chapter LeBarge Cruise

Tropical location, tropical cocktails, and tropical music! Sit back and relax with a drink in your hand as we cruise around Sarasota Bay. Imagine you are on vacation listening to the sounds of a steel drum. Let the music take you away to the Rhythm on the Bay. This is a great opportunity to have an enjoyable time and connect with fellow Suncoast Badger Alumni.

NOTE: The cost does not include food or drinks. No outside food or beverages allowed on board. No smoking on board, as well. Must check in with Jody 30 minutes prior to departure.

The WAA: Suncoast Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at in-person events and will hold in-person events in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to an event, we will update you via email.