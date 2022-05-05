WAA: Suncoast Founders’ Day Celebration

The UW has been changing lives and moving the world forward since it was founded. Join us for an exciting Founders’ Day gathering to celebrate everything we love about our university. When Badgers connect, great things happen!

Register by May 1.

About the program

Enjoy a special presentation:

Moments of Happiness: My History with the UW Marching Band

Featuring:

Mike Leckrone, director emeritus of the UW Marching Band

When Mike Leckrone became director of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band, interest in the program was low. By creating a new, demanding “stop at the top” marching style, a pregame run on, and the band’s Fifth Quarter performances, he emphasized showmanship and turned the program around. Mike will share an overview, including funny anecdotes and stories, of the evolution of “the greatest band in the land.” He will discuss his history as an educator, leader, and motivator, and explain the journey of the UW Varsity Band’s spring concert from a modest performance for 400 loyal fans in 1975 to a three-night extravaganza drawing in more than 35,000 people.

Hors d’oeuvres will be served. A cash bar will be available.

Cost

$40 per person

About the speaker

Mike Leckrone served as the UW’s director of bands from 1969 to 2019. He established numerous traditions, including the Fifth Quarter, the “Bud Song,” and the band’s high-stepping marching style. Leckrone was recognized as an Outstanding Educator of America by the Outstanding Americans Foundation in 1970 and received the Outstanding Bandmaster Award from the Wisconsin Chapter of Phi Beta Mu in 1973. Leckrone has also been recognized by several UW booster clubs, receiving the Pat O’Dea Award, the Blue Line Club Distinguished Service Award, the Badger Basketball Boosters Distinguished Service Award, the UW Alumni Club Distinguished Faculty Award, and the Wisconsin Newspaper Writers Special Edition Award. He has been inducted into the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame and the UW Athletic Hall of Fame.

Program schedule

4 p.m. — Check-in

— Check-in 5 p.m. — Program

— Program 7 p.m. — Event concludes

Awards

We are pleased to honor Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Don Hildewig ’59.

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes dedicated chapter leaders who have served in a role (or multiple roles) with a chapter for 10 or more years.

Additional information

The WAA: Suncoast Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.