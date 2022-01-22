Welcome to our Suncoast Chapter Boat Ride. Join fellow Badgers for a festive and fun afternoon of mingling aboard a LeBarge Tropical Cruise! The group will meet no later than 1:30 p.m. in front of the LeBarge boarding area. We will board in groups of 10. The two-hour cruise will begin at 2 p.m. and have us back by 4 p.m. Tickets are $37 per person (a portion of the proceeds will support our local chapter scholarship program). We’ll have a 50/50 raffle, a bingo board for the scholarship fund, and UW merchandise for sale. The cruise will be narrated as the boat tours the shoreline of Sarasota Bay, and we’ll learn more about Sarasota folklore and history. If we’re lucky, we’ll also catch sight of beautiful, friendly dolphins and manatees as we cruise! The registration deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The WAA: Suncoast Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.