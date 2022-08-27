Big Ten Kickoff sponsored by WAA: Tampa Bay Chapter

Mark your calendar now for football, food, and fun to usher in the 2022 Big Ten football season. Join us as we party together to start the season — mingle, listen to music, and enjoy food and drinks available to purchase.

All B1G universities will be there with games, prizes, a 50/50 raffle, live music, and more.

Can’t wait to see you in person again!

The WAA: Tampa Bay Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.