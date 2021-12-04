Skip Navigation

Suncoast Badgers Bratfest

The cost of $30 dollars per person includes brats with all the trimmings, hamburgers, German potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, cookies, beer, and soft drinks. The pavilion is located 2.6 miles south of Stickney Point Rd after turning left onto Midnight Pass Rd. Look for our banner on the right. Please try to register by November 26 so we can plan the food accordingly. Refunds available if canceled 10 days before the event: 11/24/21.

RSVP by 11/21/21.

The WAA: Suncoast chapter/affinity group will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities and the CDC to ensure the health and safety of our guests for this in-person event. We encourage participants to wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.

Saturday, Dec. 4
WHEN
December 4, 2021
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Eastern Time Zone
WHERE
Turtle Beach Pavilion
8940 Midnight Pass Rd.
Sarasota
COST
$30
