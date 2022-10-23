Skip Navigation
Student Scholarship Brunch

Put on your Badger best and come celebrate our incredible scholarship recipients! This is a chance for scholarship recipients and the alumni leaders who support them to meet and chat in person, enjoy a delicious brunch, spin the prize wheel with Bucky, games, and more. Students will each receive a special swag bag.

We will offer an assortment of foods to accommodate a variety of dietary needs, including gluten-free and vegan options.

RSVP by October 19.

Schedule

10:30 a.m.Doors open
11 a.m.Brunch is served
11:15 a.m.Welcome
11:20 a.m.Program begins
12:30 p.m.Event concludes

Additional Information

Wheelchair-accessible and gender-neutral restrooms are available on campus. For information on parking, bus routes, accessible entrances, and more, please view the university’s interactive campus map. Please inform us of any dietary needs, accommodations (such as captions or interpreting services), or other needs when you register.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association continues to monitor and follow the latest public health guidance related to COVID-19 from local authorities and will hold this event in accordance with those recommendations. If updated guidance requires changes to the event, registrants will be notified via email or event signage.

October 23, 2022
WHEN
WHERE
View Map and Event Details
