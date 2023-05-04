Skip Navigation

WAA: St. Louis Chapter Go Big Read! Book Discussion Event

Join fellow Badgers as we discuss the 2022-2023 GO BIG READ book selection, How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America by Clint Smith. The Go Big Read program is an initiative of the Office of the Chancellor and this book selection was made by the late Former Chancellor Rebecca Blank.

Light refreshments will be served.

Please consider purchasing your copy of How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America by Clint Smith from a local bookstore, Main Street Books in St Charles.

The WAA: Saint Louis Chapter will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.

May 4, 2023
WHEN
May 4, 2023
7-8:30 p.m.
WHERE
Bridgeton Trail Branch – St Louis County Library
3455 McKelvey Rd
Bridgerton
View Map and Venue Details
HOST(S)
WAA: St. Louis Chapter
Bridgeton Trail Branch – St Louis County Library
3455 McKelvey Rd
Bridgerton
