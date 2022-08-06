WAA: Saint Louis Chapter Student Send-Off Celebration

The class of 2026 is about to head to campus — and it’s time to welcome them to the Badger family! Join local UW alumni as we celebrate the next generation of Badgers and help them feel ready for their first day of college. This is a great chance for incoming freshmen to have fun while connecting with current UW students, alumni, and fellow new students from their hometown.

Menu: bratwurst or vegetarian

The event will be held in the Dogwood-Maple Room of The Lodge in Des Peres, MO.

This will be a great opportunity for you to meet soon-to-be (or current) UW classmates and alumni from the Saint Louis region. Because of space constraints, please limit your response to yourself (student) and, at most, two others. We will engage in a few Badger traditions, honor scholarship awardees, and distribute UW yard signs so you can show your Badger pride. We look forward to meeting you and celebrating your decision to join the UW-Madison community. We hope to see you soon.

On, Wisconsin!

Register by July 22.

Additional Information

The WAA: Saint Louis Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.