WAA: St. Louis Chapter Spring Speaker Series

Join your fellow local Badger alumni for a WAA: St. Louis Chapter free speaker event that will showcase a St. Louis region alumni, Henry Schvey, PhD. He will be discussing his most recent book, titled Blue Song: St. Louis in the Life and Work of Tennessee Williams, published by the University of Missouri Press in 2021.

The event will be held in the lower level private room at CJ Muggs. Food and Drinks will be available for purchase.

About the Speaker

Henry I. Schvey graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1969 (Honors) with a major in Comparative Literature; his M.A. and Ph.D. were from Indiana University-Bloomington.

He has been Professor of Drama and Comparative Literature at Washington University in St. Louis since 1987, and served as chair of the Performing Arts Department from 1987-2007. He is a stage director, playwright, memoirist and scholar of modern American drama. Much of his recent academic work has focused on the work Tennessee Williams, and recent publications include “After the Fox: The Influence of D.H. Lawrence upon Tennessee Williams” (Tennessee Williams Annual Review 2018) and the essay, “‘The Place I Was Meant For’: Tennessee Williams in New Orleans” for New Orleans: The Literary History (Cambridge Univ. Press, 2019).

His coming-of-age memoir, The Poison Tree, published in 2016, was the subject of a Gateway Badger Speaker Series event in 2017. His most recent book and the subject of this evening’s event, is Blue Song: St. Louis in the Life and Work of Tennessee Williams, published by the University of Missouri Press in 2021.