Skip Navigation

WAA: St. Louis Chapters Badger Happy Hour

Meet up with local Badger alumni for a happy hour at Urban Chestnut in The Grove! Network with your fellow University of Wisconsin alumni and connect with some members of the current chapter board. Wear red and we will see you there!

The WAA: St. Louis Chapter will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.

June 8, 2023
WHEN
June 8, 2023
6-8 p.m.
WHERE
Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery and Bierhall
4465 Manchester Ave
St. Louis
View Map and Venue Details
HOST(S)
WAA: St. Louis Chapter
Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery and Bierhall
4465 Manchester Ave
St. Louis
June 8, 2023
WHEN
June 8, 2023
6-8 p.m.
WHERE
Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery and Bierhall
4465 Manchester Ave
St. Louis
View Map and Venue Details
HOST(S)
WAA: St. Louis Chapter

Related Events

May 12

WAA: San Antonio-South Texas Chapter Founders’ Day Celebration

Chapters
Maggiano’s Little Italy
San Antonio, TX
May 13

WAA: Chicago Chapter YMCA Volunteering

Chapters
Irving Park YMCA
Chicago, IL