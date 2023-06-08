WAA: St. Louis Chapters Badger Happy Hour

Meet up with local Badger alumni for a happy hour at Urban Chestnut in The Grove! Network with your fellow University of Wisconsin alumni and connect with some members of the current chapter board. Wear red and we will see you there!

The WAA: St. Louis Chapter will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.