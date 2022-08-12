Cardinals vs. Brewers Game

Join Badger alumni for a Cards-Brewers game on August 12. Game time is 7:15pm. Final seat selection depends on our group size and availability; we are trying to purchase seats in what is known as the Leftfield Porch. For baseball historians: the game will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1982 world champion Cardinals team that beat Milwaukee (which then was in the American League).

We are planning an optional pregame get together starting at 5pm at the Great Grizzly Bear in the Soulard neighborhood, which is co-owned by a local alum (and Milwaukee native!) This will provide a chance to connect prior to the game. The bar has a huge outdoor patio, is very dog-friendly, and features a 90” projector. Free parking is available on adjacent streets. The bar offers complimentary shuttle service to and from Busch Stadium (pre- and post-game), for your planning. We hope to see you and celebrate our chapter at this special event! Questions? Contact Ken Niemeyer at 608-334-0023 or email niemeyer.kenneth.d@gmail.com.

Note: Tickets will be distributed electronically prior to the game. The email you provide during registration will be the one attached to your Major League Baseball (MLB) account and ticket delivery. If you already have an account with MLB, please use the email address associated with that account for this registration.

The WAA: St. Louis Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities and the CDC to ensure the health and safety of our guests at this in-person event. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.