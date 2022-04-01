Skip Navigation
Dock with a building on a beach.

2022 Springtime Coasts of the South

Bask in southern-style springtime sunshine from South Carolina to The Bahamas on this 11-night journey aboard Victory Cruise Lines’ M/V Victory I. Enjoy a one-night hotel stay in Jacksonville, then set out among spring blossoms and shady oak trees. Sandal season will be in high gear, so come feel the sand between your toes! From Amelia Island (Fernandina Beach) to St. Augustine, salty sea-air adventures include romantic beach strolls, premiere golf, and al fresco seafood dining where bootleggers and buccaneers once prowled the coast. All along the way, you’ll see the best of the South’s galleries, markets, and museums. Explore historic Savannah’s hodgepodge of art and mysterious Gothic architecture. Breathe in South Carolina’s blooming dogwoods and daffodils—snap photos along Charleston’s vivid waterfront Rainbow Row and The Battery, this gracious old city’s seawall promenade. Cap off this fantastic voyage with a day exploring Freeport’s beachy Bahamian paradise.

Friday, Apr. 1
WHEN
April 1-12, 2022
STARTING PRICE
$5,599
TOUR OPERATOR(S)
Go Next
