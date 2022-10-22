Skip Navigation

Wisconsin vs. Purdue – South Florida Game Watch

Join us at Upper Deck Ale to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Boilermakers!

October 22, 2022
WHEN
October 22, 2022
3:30-6 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Upper Deck Ale
906 E Hallandale Beach Boulevard
Hallandale, FL
View Map and Event Details
Upper Deck Ale
906 E Hallandale Beach Boulevard
Hallandale, FL
October 22, 2022
WHEN
October 22, 2022
3:30-6 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Upper Deck Ale
906 E Hallandale Beach Boulevard
Hallandale, FL
View Map and Event Details

Related Events