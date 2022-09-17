Join us at Upper Deck Ale to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Aggies!
Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State – South Florida Game Watch
September 17, 2022
WHEN
September 17, 2022
3:30-6 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Upper Deck Ale
906 E Hallandale Beach Boulevard
Hallandale, FL
906 E Hallandale Beach Boulevard
Hallandale, FL
September 17, 2022
Upper Deck Ale
