Wisconsin vs. Illinois – South Florida Game Watch

Join us at Upper Deck Ale to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Fighting Illini!

October 1, 2022
WHEN
October 1, 2022
12-3 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Upper Deck Ale
906 E Hallandale Beach Boulevard
Hallandale, FL
Upper Deck Ale
906 E Hallandale Beach Boulevard
Hallandale, FL
October 1, 2022
