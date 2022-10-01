Join us at Upper Deck Ale to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Fighting Illini!
Wisconsin vs. Illinois – South Florida Game Watch
October 1, 2022
WHEN
October 1, 2022
12-3 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Upper Deck AleView Map and Event Details
906 E Hallandale Beach Boulevard
Hallandale, FL
906 E Hallandale Beach Boulevard
Hallandale, FL
October 1, 2022
WHEN
October 1, 2022
12-3 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Upper Deck AleView Map and Event Details
906 E Hallandale Beach Boulevard
Hallandale, FL
906 E Hallandale Beach Boulevard
Hallandale, FL
Related Events
Keystone Sports Review
Indianapolis, IN