Southern Mediterranean Cruise: Malta, Sicily, Tunisia, Calabria

Sicily and Malta have possessed an almost mythical appeal since Homer and Virgil first extolled their virtues. From the classical perfection of Agrigento’s Roman relics to the ancient cliffside village of Taormina, this carefully curated, seven-night itinerary explores resplendent shores and prized remnants of bygone civilizations. Bask in sun-dappled islands at the crossroads of the Mediterranean and explore coastal cities that date back more than 7,000 years. Cruise along two of Europe’s most dramatic coastlines through the fabled Strait of Messina to the Tyrrhenian and Mediterranean Seas. Journey from the island of Malta to the ancient Valley of the Temples in Agrigento and to the souk (marketplace) of Tunis, Tunisia. Enjoy calls at Taormina, Trapani, and Palermo on the island of Sicily before cruising to Syracuse. Enhance your tour with the Malta pre-program option.