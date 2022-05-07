2022 Southern Footprints: American Musicology

Indulge your musical side with us on this nine-night adventure down the Mississippi! Start your trip with an included two-night Memphis Go Next Pre-Cruise Program, featuring two musical driving tours of Memphis, a tour of Sun Studio, lunch at the Beauty Shop, and visits to the Stax Museum of American Soul Music, the Memphis Rock ‘n Soul Museum and the Memphis Music Hall of Fame. Set sail on the American Queen for Terrene Landing, a town that’s been home to artists, musicians, and writers since the nation’s earliest days.

See Civil War history in Vicksburg, and in Natchez, make a stop at the Old South Trading Post to find the perfect souvenir. Stroll historic Royal Street in St. Francisville, where trees shade charming local shops. And Baton Rouge has something for everyone, from the LSU Museum of Art to the Capitol Park Museum, showcasing artifacts of Louisiana’s jazz past. Before your trip ends in New Orleans, visit Nottoway, one of the largest historic mansions in the South.

