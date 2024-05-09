South Africa Spotlight

Experience one of the world’s most riveting wildlife destinations on this 10-night cruise through South Africa aboard Oceania Cruises’ Nautica. Embark in Cape Town and see the flat-topped Table Mountain in the distance as you set sail for Walvis Bay. Enjoy spectacular views as a natural lagoon and sand dune surround you, and keep watch for fascinating birds, including flamingos and pelicans. Encounter the small-town charm of Port Elizabeth, known as “the friendly city,” and dip your toes in the pristine sands of its local beaches. Walk the promenade in Durban and visit an array of Victorian-style shops. Continue making memories in vibrant Richards Bay where you will find magnificent diversity and a wonderland of activities, including opportunities for big mammal wildlife viewings. Before returning to Cape Town, enjoy the thrill of horseback riding and dolphin watching in sunny Mossel Bay.