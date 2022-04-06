Science on Tap

Wisconsin’s Wild Lakes

Naturalist and local author John Bates discusses his newest book, Wisconsin’s Wild Lakes: A Guide to the Last Undeveloped Natural Lakes. John will describe these special Wisconsin lakes where “peace and beauty abounds, and where native wildlife flourishes”. We will have books for sale, and a few lucky audience members will win a copy!

Join us in person at Oakfire Pizzeria or online (scienceontapminocqua.org) for this special event.

