Science on Tap

Wisconsin’s Wild Lakes

Naturalist and local author John Bates discusses his newest book, Wisconsin’s Wild Lakes: A Guide to the Last Undeveloped Natural Lakes. John will describe these special Wisconsin lakes where “peace and beauty abounds, and where native wildlife flourishes”. We will have books for sale, and a few lucky audience members will win a copy!

Join us in person at Oakfire Pizzeria or online (scienceontapminocqua.org) for this special event.

The WAA: Lakeland Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.

Wednesday, Mar. 16
WHEN
April 6, 2022
6:30-7:30 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Oakfire Pizzeria & Bar
238 Lakeshore Drive
Minocqua, WI
View Map and Event Details
COST
Free Entrance
HOST(S)
WAA: Lakeland Chapter
