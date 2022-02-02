The History, Process and Health Benefits of Wisconsin Maple Syrup

Coming soon (hopefully) – warmer days, cold nights – time to make maple syrup! Learn all about the process as Science on Tap welcomes Theresa Baroun, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers Association, on Wednesday, February 2, at 6:30pm. Established in 1964, the Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers Association is dedicated to improving the ability of its members to produce and market the finest pure maple syrup in North America.

Theresa’s presentation will begin with a short history of maple syrup production in the state. She will also outline the basics of maple syrup production as well as the health benefits and many uses of the syrup.

Join us for this virtual event – online at www.scienceontapminocqua.org. As always, questions are encouraged.