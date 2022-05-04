Skip Navigation

Science on Tap

Monarch Butterflies: Conserving a Flagship Insect

The May Science on Tap program features Karen Oberhauser, Director of the UW-Madison Arboretum and Professor of Entomology. Monarch butterfly populations have been declining over the last 25 years. It is important to move beyond documenting this decline, and toward responding to the challenge posed by monarch conservation and insect conservation in general. Karen will describe the amazing biology of migratory monarchs, how we can use data collected by scientists and the public to understand what is driving monarch numbers, and what we can do with that information.

Join in person at Oakfire Pizzeria in Minocqua or tune in live on YouTube through our website.

May 4, 2022
WHEN
May 4, 2022
6:30-7:30 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Oakfire Pizzeria & Bar
238 Lakeshore Drive
Minocqua, WI
View Map and Event Details
HOST(S)
WAA: Lakeland Chapter
