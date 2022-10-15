2022 Slovenia, Croatia, and the Dalmatian Coast

This outstanding journey reveals the boundless treasures of Slovenia and Croatia — from humming capitals to ancient seaside towns, rolling vineyards to sundrenched coasts, and tranquil lakes to breathtaking harbors.

Begin in trendy Ljubljana, Slovenia’s capital city, host to fabled bridges and storybook architecture. Enjoy immersive visits to charming Lake Bled, a honeybee farm, and a family-owned vineyard in the heart of wine country. After crossing into Croatia, discover Zagreb’s landmarks, including the beautiful Saint Mark’s church and Mirogoj Cemetery. More wonders await in Plitvice National Park and the medieval courtyards of Split’s Diocletian Palace. See the centuries-old craft of carving stone on the island of Brač; then, drive along the Dalmatian Coast to Dubrovnik, the gem of the Adriatic Sea. Here, linger in the Franciscan Monastery and Sponza Palace, and spend leisure time exploring the marble-paved squares and historic walls. Along the way, expert lectures shed light on the region’s complex history, and traditional dishes indulge your palate.

This program features first-class hotels in Ljubljana, Zagreb, Split, and Dubrovnik as well as an extensive meal plan, featuring wine with dinner. Travel, dine, and learn with fellow alumni and friends!