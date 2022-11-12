WAA: Sheboygan Chapter Brat Fry and Football Game Viewing

UW Alumni Club – Sheboygan County are hosting their 23rd Annual Brat Fry & Badger football viewing event for Wisconsin vs Iowa. Come out and enjoy this fantastic venue with fellow Badger alumni/fans. All proceeds will go towards our scholarship fund!

Game time TBD

Food served at 11:00 a.m.

Win $100, $50, $25 (Drawing at halftime, tickets available at event $1 each or 6 for $5)

Floor raffles all day!

The WAA: Sheboygan County Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.