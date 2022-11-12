Skip Navigation

WAA: Sheboygan Chapter Brat Fry and Football Game Viewing

UW Alumni Club – Sheboygan County are hosting their 23rd Annual Brat Fry & Badger football viewing event for Wisconsin vs Iowa. Come out and enjoy this fantastic venue with fellow Badger alumni/fans. All proceeds will go towards our scholarship fund!

Game time TBD
Food served at 11:00 a.m.
Win $100, $50, $25 (Drawing at halftime, tickets available at event $1 each or 6 for $5)
Floor raffles all day!

The WAA: Sheboygan County Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.

November 12, 2022
November 12, 2022
