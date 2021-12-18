Shanghai Christmas Dinner 2021

Price: ¥150

Fellow Shanghai Badgers, it’s that time of the year when we Badgers gather again for Christmas. It’s a time for reflecting, catching up with fellow alums, and learning what’s going on at our alma mater over good food! And to top it off, games and trivia will be held with UW memorabilia available as prizes. Let’s come and share the festive mood in our unique Badger way!

Agenda