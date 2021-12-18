Skip Navigation

Shanghai Christmas Dinner 2021

Price: ¥150

Fellow Shanghai Badgers, it’s that time of the year when we Badgers gather again for Christmas. It’s a time for reflecting, catching up with fellow alums, and learning what’s going on at our alma mater over good food! And to top it off, games and trivia will be held with UW memorabilia available as prizes. Let’s come and share the festive mood in our unique Badger way!

Agenda

7:30–7:45Event opening by Neville
7:45–8:00Video from school
8:00–8:20 Trivia game
8:20–8:45 Stories on campus under COVID/videos from recent grads
Saturday, Dec. 18
WHEN
December 18, 2021
7-9 p.m. CST
WHERE
Mandrill
Yuyuan Road #1258, Jing'An District
Shanghai
View Map and Event Details
COST
$150
HOST(S)
WAA: Shanghai Chapter
Mandrill
Yuyuan Road #1258, Jing'An District
Shanghai
Saturday, Dec. 18
WHEN
December 18, 2021
7-9 p.m. CST
WHERE
Mandrill
Yuyuan Road #1258, Jing'An District
Shanghai
View Map and Event Details
COST
$150
HOST(S)
WAA: Shanghai Chapter

Upcoming Events

Dec. 16

Holiday Party at Duck Foot Brewing – Mirimar

Chapters
Duck Foot Brewing Co. -Mirimar
San Diego, CA

Official Badger Bowl Tour On Sale Now!