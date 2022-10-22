Skip Navigation

Wisconsin vs. Purdue – Seattle Game Watch

Join us at Petoskey’s Sports Bar to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Boilermakers!

October 22, 2022
WHEN
October 22, 2022
12:30-3 p.m. PDT
WHERE
Petoskey’s Sports Bar
125 N 36th Street
Seattle, WA
HOST(S)
WAA: Seattle Chapter
