Las Vegas Bowl – Seattle Game Watch

Join us at Buckley’s in Belltown to watch the Las Vegas Bowl. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Sun Devils!

Thursday, Dec. 30
WHEN
December 30, 2021
7:30-9:30 p.m. PST
WHERE
Buckley’s in Belltown
2331 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA
View Map and Event Details
COST
Free Entrance
